As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Shares Rose, Holder Prescott Group Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $5.81 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Decreased Position by $2.84 Million as Market Value Declined

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 67.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 528,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 252,627 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, down from 781,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $633.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 328,674 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 17/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Statement form Mayor Emanuel on U.S. Senate’s Upcoming Great Lakes Protections Vote; 11/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Names Top Sailors; 20/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Corn, Wheat and Soybean Farmers Denounce Proposed Gutting of Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 21/05/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE, GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY SIGN MOU ON ROVUMA GAS; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Stabenow, Bipartisan Colleagues Request Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Secures Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 10/04/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Merge to Become Leader in Home-Based Care; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Bergman: Bergman Continues Fight for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Funding; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.0C (2 EST.)

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55M, down from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Whole Foods Market Announces Community Giving Day; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Pushes Discretionary Sector Lower; 10 Of 11 Sectors Higher — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good; 03/04/2018 – The president reinforces his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the United States Post Office; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods Is Losing Executives Under New Owner Amazon; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.30M for 19.10 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $410.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) by 133,848 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 56,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

