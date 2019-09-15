As Gray Television (GTN) Valuation Declined, American Financial Group Has Boosted Holding; Wal (WMT) Holder Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding by $143.19 Million as Market Value Rose

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 850,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94 million, up from 730,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 569,051 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc sold 1,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 42,704 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72 billion, down from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.43. About 4.61M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 11/05/2018 – Walmart flips its India strategy; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart is finally getting serious about grocery delivery; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash and Walmart Join Forces to Accelerate Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Offering; 09/05/2018 – Walmart: Expect to Maintain Strong Credit Profile; 02/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Walmart buying Pillpack, online pharmacy: sources -; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities; 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores; 04/04/2018 – Tesco and Morrisons lead Britain’s ‘big four’ supermarkets-Kantar Worldpanel

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gray’s InvestigateTV Receives Two First Place National Headliner Awards – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gray Television Launches Syndicated Weekend Political Show with Greta Van Susteren â€œFull Court Pressâ€ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Spotlight On Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 90,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellington Financial Inc by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $111,525 was made by ROBINSON HARRIETT J on Monday, August 12. Howell Robin Robinson bought $26,568 worth of stock.

