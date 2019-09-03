As Gray Television (GTN) Stock Value Declined, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lowered Position by $7.78 Million; Jag Capital Management Lifted Stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) as Market Value Rose

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 370,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.65M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $14.63. About 585,589 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 1590.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 441,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 469,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62M, up from 27,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 4.43M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,321 shares to 13,785 shares, valued at $24.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,159 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 70,000 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 6,409 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Com has 3.34 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 0% or 533 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 715,226 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 2,793 shares. Granite Invest Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Orrstown Finance Svcs holds 0.08% or 1,524 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.18% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 409,897 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Grandfield Dodd Ltd has invested 1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp reported 70,243 shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.67% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.7 per share. GTN’s profit will be $25.09 million for 14.63 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. $111,525 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J. Howell Robin Robinson bought $26,568 worth of stock.