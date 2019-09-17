As Gray Television (GTN) Stock Value Declined, Argent Capital Management Has Increased Stake; As Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Stock Declined, Waterstone Capital Management LP Upped by $414,000 Its Position

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 38,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 261,970 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.29 million, up from 223,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.39. About 1.52M shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 372,321 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. On Friday, August 9 the insider Howell Robin Robinson bought $26,568. Shares for $111,525 were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adirondack Research Mngmt Inc holds 83,655 shares. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability Co holds 72,456 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 25,186 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maverick Capital owns 252,690 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 120,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Inc reported 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Advent Capital De, New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Whittier Trust Company reported 0% stake. Cipher Capital LP owns 0.04% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 30,454 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated accumulated 10,000 shares. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). National Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 1.60M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Company invested in 0.07% or 3.45 million shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 32,285 shares to 54,955 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 21,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,140 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46 billion and $64.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

