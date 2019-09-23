As Gray Television (GTN) Stock Declined, Weber Alan W Has Raised Holding by $480,000; International Business Machs (IBM) Position Has Upped by Wealthtrust Axiom Llc

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 173.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 47,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, up from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 641,004 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc bought 2,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 70,580 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73 million, up from 68,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.22 million shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS

More notable recent International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Stock Looks Cheap Here – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “IBM Stock Gets a Blockchain Pop – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “New IBM Inventory Visibility Helps Improve Omnichannel Profitability and Customer Experience for High-Turn Inventory Industries – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “IBM’s Latest Move Could Hurt Intel and AMD – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Beyond Meat Shares Still Look Yummy – Barron’s” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 84,411 are held by Scotia Inc. Fisher Asset Lc invested in 0% or 20,339 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.39% invested in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2.37M shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 442,281 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership has 0.1% invested in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Plante Moran Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,274 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Secs Lc has invested 0.75% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). California-based Mirador Cap Ptnrs Lp has invested 0.15% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Security Tru holds 17,440 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Nbt Comml Bank N A Ny has 27,826 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Glenview State Bank Trust Dept holds 5,515 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Godsey & Gibb owns 2,707 shares. Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 2,700 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,687 shares. Bruce Inc reported 116,050 shares or 3.41% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Darsana Cap Prtn LP has invested 4.79% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 25,186 shares. Indexiq Advisors Lc reported 0.03% stake. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability reported 10,579 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.55% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 7.13 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 27,935 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). James Investment Research, a Ohio-based fund reported 63,178 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 16,628 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Invest Technologies has 0.03% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Victory Capital Management Inc invested in 0.05% or 1.54M shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Clearbridge Invests Lc holds 1.43 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gray Television Launches Syndicated Weekend Political Show with Greta Van Susteren â€œFull Court Pressâ€ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $111,525 was bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J. The insider HOWELL HILTON H JR bought $20,137.