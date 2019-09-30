As Gray Television (GTN) Shares Declined, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Lowered Holding by $542,544; Boeing Co (BA) Stake Lifted by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 9,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46 million, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -INVESTMENT VALUE TO REACH $450 MLN IN FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT INSIDE KINGDOM; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN; 22/05/2018 – Airbus says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 13/04/2018 – Boeing could suffer as a big buyer of Russian-produced titanium; 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board; 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: 25% OF 2017 JET DELIVERIES PAID FOR IN CASH; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 33,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 979,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.05M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 647,116 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. On Friday, August 9 the insider Howell Robin Robinson bought $26,568. ROBINSON HARRIETT J had bought 7,500 shares worth $111,525 on Monday, August 12.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $2.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 205,732 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $58.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.12M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.7 per share. GTN’s profit will be $25.38M for 15.94 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Spotlight On Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fargo General Manager Jim Wareham Passes Away – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Atlanta car ad agency acquired as result of Gray Television merger – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $145.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

