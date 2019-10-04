As Gray Television (GTN) Shares Declined, Act Ii Management LP Raised Its Position by $637,168; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Magna International (MGA) by $6.97 Million

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 39,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 196,495 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22M, up from 156,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 131,402 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 142,225 shares as the company's stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.24 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.08. About 404,424 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 215,000 shares to 126,750 shares, valued at $16.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 142,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.45M shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Corporation (NASDAQ:FAST).

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $109.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,000 shares to 52,368 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Despegar Com Corp.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. The insider Howell Robin Robinson bought 1,800 shares worth $26,568. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $111,525 was bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J.