As Gray Television (GTN) Share Price Declined, Holder Horizon Investment Services Has Boosted Its Stake; Sawgrass Asset Management Has Decreased Its Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holding by $1.02 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 862,435 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 4,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 258,720 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92 million, down from 263,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $274.53. About 3.62M shares traded or 0.93% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Welch Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Lazard Asset Management Lc has 45,733 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Financial Grp Incorporated Incorporated owns 730,595 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 710 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 950,966 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 122,352 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation holds 74,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 176,132 shares. Teton Advsrs has 0.53% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 249,500 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.13% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 12,528 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd holds 0.07% or 54,688 shares. Axa accumulated 297,500 shares. D E Shaw Inc invested in 538,063 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 57,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $53,136 activity. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $26,568 was bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 7,700 shares to 6,758 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gray Television filing early warning on Frankly disposition – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Fast-Growing Small Cap Stocks You Don’t Want To Miss… – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gray to Ring Closing Bell at NYSE on January 11th – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc Com by 14,670 shares to 31,230 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Perficient Inc Com (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Management has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Susquehanna Int Llp owns 324,700 shares. Cookson Peirce Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,006 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 8,531 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap Mngmt Assoc has invested 1.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Archford Cap Strategies accumulated 0.41% or 4,672 shares. Omers Administration has 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 30,855 shares. City reported 0.59% stake. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 1.21% or 129,018 shares. Liberty Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,120 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Citizens And Northern has 0.88% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Trexquant Invest LP stated it has 13,705 shares. Mechanics Bancshares Tru Department, a California-based fund reported 1,245 shares. Fosun Intll Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 24,858 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 7 selling transactions for $39.05 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.