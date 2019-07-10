As Gray Television (GTN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Cut by $7.78 Million Its Holding; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Raised Stake

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 10,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 645,319 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16M, up from 634,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 14.78M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 370,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.65 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 964,083 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Verizon – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Telecom Stocks to Set on Speed Dial – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Isn’t the Only Pay-TV Company Getting Rid of Low-Value Customers – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust Co reported 12,174 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2.37 million shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pzena Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 14,666 shares. Illinois-based Roberts Glore And Il has invested 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.03% or 82,298 shares. F&V Ltd invested in 5.29% or 156,791 shares. Texas-based Usca Ria Lc has invested 0.9% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,713 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 34,687 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 2.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sageworth Tru accumulated 1,112 shares. Narwhal Cap holds 1.13% or 87,503 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 799,786 shares. Torch Wealth Management Lc owns 1.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 31,883 shares.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 20,000 shares to 108,810 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 349,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 711,467 shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp (NYSE:GG).

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gray Announces New Management Roles for Tim Coles and Kathy Silk – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Gray Television well placed for US election ad deluge: Barron’s – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.24 million for 15.58 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.