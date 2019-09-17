As Gray Television (GTN) Market Value Declined, Holder Darsana Capital Partners LP Upped Its Stake; Gap Com (GPS) Shareholder Cognios Capital Has Lifted Its Stake by $638,724

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Gap Inc Com (GPS) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 37,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 121,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, up from 83,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 6.22M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 12/04/2018 – GAP IS EXITING WEDDINGTON WAY BUSINESS, CLOSING STORES; 22/03/2018 – GradeMaster Partners with SmartEdTech to Help Teachers Bridge the Gap between Assessment Data and lnstruction; 22/03/2018 – Mad-Scientist Brewers Bridge the Gap Between Beer and Whiskey; 15/05/2018 – Gap Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Old Navy to open 60 stores this year, driving Gap’s growth; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR OLD NAVY GLOBAL WAS POSITIVE 3%; 30/04/2018 – Gap Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons; 24/05/2018 – Gap misses first-quarter same-store sales estimates; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc Sees Fiscal-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up Slightly

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 9.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.51 million, up from 8.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.39. About 1.52M shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $260.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Comusd0.00 (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9,353 shares to 7,726 shares, valued at $521,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:CLX) by 11,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,312 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold GPS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 219.60 million shares or 4.38% more from 210.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ckw Financial Gp has 0% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corporation invested in 34,314 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Invesco invested 0.03% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Synovus Corp invested in 2,208 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited accumulated 50,451 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 10,600 shares stake. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 356 shares. Prudential Financial invested 0.01% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.02% or 79,708 shares. Blackrock stated it has 21.83 million shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Cognios Capital Lc has 0.83% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 121,091 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has 0.09% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Moreover, Daiwa Gru has 0% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 9,199 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. Shares for $111,525 were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J. Another trade for 1,300 shares valued at $20,137 was made by HOWELL HILTON H JR on Tuesday, August 13.

