As Gray Television (GTN) Market Value Declined, Darsana Capital Partners LP Raised by $16.00 Million Its Position; As Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Rose, Tt International Has Increased Holding

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 9.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.51M, up from 8.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 538,281 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Tt International increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 3,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 32,898 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.28 million, up from 29,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $240.29. About 1.04M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Atlanta car ad agency acquired as result of Gray Television merger – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GRAY SETS DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. ROBINSON HARRIETT J also bought $111,525 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) on Monday, August 12. $20,137 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares were bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Skylands Cap Lc holds 0.59% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 260,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 45,917 shares. Petrus Trust Lta holds 0.06% or 20,230 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Inv Limited Liability Com invested in 32,725 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 27,935 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma owns 0.91% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 61,473 shares. Advent Capital Mgmt De invested in 0.01% or 20,000 shares. Indexiq Advisors, a New York-based fund reported 59,399 shares. Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Copper Rock Ptnrs Ltd Company owns 1.21 million shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). First Trust Advsrs Lp owns 186,201 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 7,053 shares.