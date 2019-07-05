As Gray Television (GTN) Market Valuation Rose, Horizon Investment Services Has Raised Holding by $337,575; As Kimberly (KMB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Aviance Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.70 Million

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 13,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,388 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 39,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.35. About 1.32 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 249,265 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.02% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 2.26M shares. Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 28,048 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.17% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 148,796 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited invested in 34,850 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 36,500 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Alliancebernstein LP owns 85,400 shares. Secor Cap Advsrs Lp has invested 0.12% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 2.07M shares. Sei Investments owns 57,682 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated owns 17,384 shares. Panagora Asset has 19,161 shares. Macquarie Group owns 6,306 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 30,767 shares to 18,529 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $560.39 million for 21.22 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorporation Of Omaha owns 0.05% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 6,209 shares. Amp Capital stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 288,034 shares. Asset Management One Ltd invested 0.16% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 32,861 were reported by Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership. Hamel Assocs accumulated 29,233 shares. 4,663 were accumulated by Pettee. Broderick Brian C has invested 0.18% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Sumitomo Life Ins owns 0.09% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 5,334 shares. 901,381 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Convergence Inv Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.38% or 14,134 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 169,894 shares.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $668.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (KRE) by 187,543 shares to 242,971 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 18,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Global Comm Services Etf (IXP).