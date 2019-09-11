As Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Decreased Its Holding; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holder Maple Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $5.04 Million

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 53.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.46 million, down from 3.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 3.63 million shares traded or 4.09% up from the average. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 7,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 6,703 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 13,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.15% or $51.67 during the last trading session, reaching $787.98. About 1.13 million shares traded or 153.98% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG); 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Move Will Affect Approximately 400 Employees in Denver and NY in 4Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle First Quarter Earnings Per Share Increases 33% To $2.13 On Revenue Increase Of 7.4%; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Estimated Effective 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate of Approximately 32.5% – 33.5%; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $325; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL SAYS AGREEMENT FURTHER PROVIDES THAT CRUMPACKER RELEASES ANY LEGAL CLAIMS AGAINST CHIPOTLE; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $92.33M for 62.94 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Market Now Values Chipotle Mexican Grill At Staggering 9 Times Replacement Cost – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Ackman Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Profund Advisors Ltd reported 0.02% stake. New York-based Bristol John W And Inc has invested 1.39% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Hitchwood Capital Mngmt Lp holds 153,000 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 13,727 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Architects invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Chevy Chase Inc reported 0.06% stake. Ws Mgmt Lllp has 42,293 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Company has 0.28% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 807 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru owns 1,250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 104 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Archford Strategies Limited Liability has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Asset Mgmt One Ltd stated it has 12,073 shares. Btim has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 914 shares.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,132 shares to 19,396 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 13,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Graphic Packaging Holding Companyâ€™s (NYSE:GPK) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Graphic Packaging Holding Company Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Graphic Packaging +6% after EBITDA gain – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) 15% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 16,861 shares to 863,133 shares, valued at $53.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancorp N C (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 239,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has invested 0.01% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Narwhal Capital Mgmt holds 27,080 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 0% or 140 shares. Moreover, Victory has 0.04% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 1.35 million shares. First Mercantile Trust Com holds 30,078 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma reported 8.84 million shares. Pnc Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 433 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 729,700 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 33,079 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Veritable L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,915 shares. 212 were accumulated by Advisory Serv Networks Lc. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.33% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Kennedy Capital Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). 23,585 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Mgmt. 27,500 are held by Rbf Capital Lc.