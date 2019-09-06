As Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Valuation Rose, Jhl Capital Group Lowered Holding; Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Stock Value Declined While Ares Management Trimmed by $7.12 Million Its Holding

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 64.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 725,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 697,605 shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500.

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 52.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 508,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 464,208 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, down from 972,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 14,690 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution

Jhl Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.26 billion and $231.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 168,900 shares to 666,000 shares, valued at $186.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 72,860 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 155,504 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 1.35M shares. Stanley holds 55,906 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 533 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd owns 177 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Shapiro Capital Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Virtu Fin Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 17,423 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 817,538 shares. Natixis Advisors LP invested in 0.02% or 150,220 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK).

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $52.93 million for 19.19 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.35 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WHF’s profit will be $7.10M for 9.54 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $42,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.75, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold WHF shares while 3 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.29 million shares or 77.88% more from 1.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 87,391 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 14,957 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Telemus Cap Lc has 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Baystate Wealth Limited Com owns 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 1,660 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm invested in 24,407 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Management, a Colorado-based fund reported 311,057 shares. Regions Financial Corporation holds 800 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability owns 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 28,831 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 0% or 12,170 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Ltd has 0.01% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 62,045 shares. Raymond James & Associate invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). 6 are held by Tower Research Capital Ltd Co (Trc). New Jersey-based Tradition Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.26% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF).