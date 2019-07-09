As Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Jhl Capital Group Has Cut by $8.70 Million Its Holding; Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Cbs (CBS) Position by $333,700

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 64.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 725,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 1.42M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has declined 5.42% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,600 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 13,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 1.25 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – Viacom shares move towards high of the day after sources say that it had reached deal with CBS on share ratio for merger before today’s lawsuit; 16/05/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources @CBS and NAI say they don’t expect anything out of Chancery court until later tonight or tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Saudi crown prince says will develop nuclear bomb if Iran does-CBS TV; 17/05/2018 – #breakingnews: @CBS plans to move ahead w vote to dilute Shari Redstone’s control & ignore bylaw change; also leaning toward further legal action after comments from Judge Brouchard; plus more on the @stevenmnuchin1 – Navarro war over trade NOW @FoxBusiness; 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q Net $511M; 05/04/2018 – CBS-Viacom Fight Is Fixed — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA EXITED ZNGA, MGM, EXPE, BLL, CBS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS controlling shareholder National Amusements amends CBS’ bylaws to require that any dividend be; 04/04/2018 – Viacom rejects CBS’s below-market takeover

Jhl Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.26B and $231.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 168,900 shares to 666,000 shares, valued at $186.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GPK’s profit will be $64.99 million for 16.02 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $442.34 million for 11.07 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.87% negative EPS growth.

