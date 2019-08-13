As Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Stock Rose, Shareholder Jhl Capital Group Has Trimmed Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined While Geller Family Office Services Has Increased Its Holding

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 6.74 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 64.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 725,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 5.11 million shares traded or 41.23% up from the average. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo LP owns 3.09 million shares. Moreover, Valmark Advisers has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,375 shares. Moreover, Knott David M has 0.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Blackrock Inc invested 1.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fosun Intl reported 4,265 shares. Petrus Communication Lta reported 135,946 shares. Reik And Ltd Liability holds 0.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 17,347 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Ca holds 0.12% or 2,333 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.65% or 4.60 million shares in its portfolio. West Virginia-based City Co has invested 1.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bell Bancshares reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc reported 51,286 shares stake. Community Savings Bank Of Raymore reported 8,135 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,112 are held by Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation. Pnc Fincl Service Group accumulated 433 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Citigroup reported 46,928 shares. Comerica Bancorp invested in 95,964 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0.01% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 1.04M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 155,504 shares. Paloma Partners Management Company holds 0.02% or 81,167 shares. State Street holds 4.11M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Investment Lp holds 0.31% or 1.86 million shares. Schroder Invest Management Gru stated it has 6.53M shares. Panagora Asset invested in 14,100 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company accumulated 9,762 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 231 shares.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $54.19 million for 17.18 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.