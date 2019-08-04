As Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Stock Rose, Jhl Capital Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $8.70 Million; Total S A (TOT) Shareholder Institute For Wealth Management Decreased Its Position by $462,660 as Stock Declined

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 8,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 6,674 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 15,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 3.99 million shares traded or 131.02% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 06/05/2018 – IRAN: IF TOTAL LEAVES S. PARS FIELD, ITS STAKE WILL GO TO CNPC; 10/04/2018 – Total: MoU Is to Build Petrochemical Complex in Saudi Arabia; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL HAS 40% STAKE IN ANGOLA’S BLOCK 17; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Pft $2.64B; 02/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on June 1, 2018 Conditions of Availability of the Preparatory Documents; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL’S POUYANNE: FRENCH COS STILL IN RUSSIA DESPITE CHALLENGES; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL: TO DISTRIBUTE THIRD 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EU0.62/SHR; 05/04/2018 – TOTAL: 44% RIGHTS EXERCISED FOR 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV IN SHRS; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total Will Become Largest Stockholder With 25% Stake; 20/03/2018 – Total Could Cut About 250 Jobs in Scotland -The Herald

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 64.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 725,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 2.86 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK)

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $55.85 million for 19.33 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

Jhl Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.26 billion and $231.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 168,900 shares to 666,000 shares, valued at $186.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.06% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Cibc Asset Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). National Invest Serv Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 175,280 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) or 159 shares. St Johns Co Ltd Liability Corp reported 145 shares stake. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.21% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 3.68 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0% or 1.07M shares. Ser Automobile Association reported 47,575 shares. 72,860 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 891,906 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.1% or 1.71 million shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 5.89 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. 3.61 million are held by Comml Bank Of America Corporation De. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Bailard reported 23,700 shares.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 26,196 shares to 62,113 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.34 billion for 9.72 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.