As Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Stock Price Rose, Narwhal Capital Management Has Cut Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Financial Architects Upped Holding

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 66.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 54,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 27,080 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $342,000, down from 81,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 3.20 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1337.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 13,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,378 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 27.31M shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 30/04/2018 – The new focus on health may make Fitbit and Google stronger competitors against Apple whose smartwatch has continued to grow rapidly; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 04/04/2018 – Apple is reportedly working on a redesign of its iPhone. via @cnbctech; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $52.61 million for 19.06 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,003 shares to 134,690 shares, valued at $15.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.