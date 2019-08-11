As Graphic Packaging (GPK) Valuation Rose, National Investment Services Has Lifted by $432,000 Its Position; Ionic Capital Management Has Upped Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging (GPK) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 36,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 175,280 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 139,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 7.61M shares traded or 111.46% up from the average. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 944,780 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) by 13,868 shares to 23,947 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,485 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Limited accumulated 0.03% or 28,297 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Company has 17,031 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa stated it has 0.02% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Company Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 155,504 shares. 1.83M were accumulated by Invesco. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 55,295 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) has 0% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 6,242 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited holds 0% or 61,910 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us has invested 0.24% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). National Invest Services Incorporated Wi accumulated 175,280 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.33% or 356,204 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Tn has 0% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 125 shares. Paloma Mgmt Communications reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Canyon Capital Ltd holds 3.94M shares or 1.2% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Graphic Packaging Holding Company Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Containerboard stocks crumble – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.02% or 49,517 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) invested in 0% or 51 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication stated it has 47 shares. 65,656 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings has 3,170 shares. Miller Howard New York accumulated 0.09% or 119,224 shares. Zweig accumulated 177,421 shares. 950 are held by Covington Mngmt. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.40 million shares. Ionic Mgmt Lc invested in 0.25% or 56,200 shares. Legal General Group Plc invested in 0.01% or 698,818 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 109,500 shares. Blackrock invested in 12.52M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 25,750 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jerome Dodson Exits 3M, Charles Schwab – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zayo Announces New Long Haul Fiber Route – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Recognized by 2020 Women on Boards for Board Diversity – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 62,889 shares to 33,897 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 179,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Euro (Call).