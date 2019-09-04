As Granite Construction Incorpora (GVA) Stock Declined, Holder Skyline Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding; Par Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Quinstreet (QNST)

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Granite Construction Incorpora (GVA) by 31.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 96,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06M, down from 306,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Granite Construction Incorpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 78,052 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 657,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.67M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 176,914 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 01/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 25/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC SEES FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF AT LEAST 8%; 18/04/2018 – QuinStreet to Report 3Q Fiscal Yr 2018 Results Earlier; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC – “QUINSTREET MANAGEMENT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED” BY KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet To Meet with Investors in Toronto and Montreal; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q Rev $117.9M; 11/04/2018 – Quote from one former $QNST employee: “It’s just not the cleanest style of online marketing. You end up dealing with a lot of shady people.” 3/7; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in QuinStreet

Since August 7, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $305,409 activity. KELSEY DAVID H had bought 5,000 shares worth $151,050 on Wednesday, August 7. 2,000 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares with value of $55,800 were bought by Roberts James Hildebrand.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 4.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.42 per share. GVA’s profit will be $63.26M for 5.30 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.77% EPS growth.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 87,896 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $40.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 54,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,864 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).