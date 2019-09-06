As Granite Construction (GVA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Wynnefield Capital Has Cut Holding by $5.81 Million; As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Share Value Declined, Mackay Shields Has Cut Position

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 22,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 39,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 62,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 243,985 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 210,654 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, down from 345,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 137,682 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90 million and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $33.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $305,409 activity. Roberts James Hildebrand had bought 2,000 shares worth $55,800 on Tuesday, August 20. KELSEY DAVID H bought $151,050 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NFLX, GVA and NTAP – Stockhouse” on September 04, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “NYSE:GVA Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Granite Construction Incorporated – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GVA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated â€“ GVA – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of GVA and IFF of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Granite Construction Incorporated Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – GVA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 4.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.42 per share. GVA’s profit will be $63.25 million for 5.29 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.83 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Monarch Prns Asset Mgmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 155,754 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd has invested 1.07% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0.04% or 17,478 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 1.2% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 729,065 were accumulated by Northern. Fmr Ltd Company has 295 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated reported 7,503 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 311,210 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 20,816 shares in its portfolio. 8,023 are owned by Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). First Comml Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.23% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Glenmede Tru Na has 0.16% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 810,857 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt invested in 27,947 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.01% or 9,454 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Franklin Resource Inc has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 44,117 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Com owns 340,335 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 388,369 shares. Covalent Ptnrs Llc reported 259,029 shares or 19.03% of all its holdings. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 1.7% or 105,340 shares. Pinnacle Assocs has 8,197 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 112,538 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp has invested 0.04% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Goodnow Investment Gru Limited Com holds 727,237 shares or 3.87% of its portfolio. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 6,600 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 100 shares. Eii Cap invested 1.05% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Moreover, Fortress Investment Lc has 2.65% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 673,628 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.19M for 11.75 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Pay A 1.7% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend of $0.68 per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.