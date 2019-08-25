As Granite Construction (GVA) Share Value Declined, Wynnefield Capital Decreased by $5.81 Million Its Stake; Ringcentral (RNG) Holder Scge Management LP Has Boosted Holding

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 210,654 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, down from 345,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 609,617 shares traded or 17.05% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 125.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 250,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 449,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.40M, up from 198,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $141.5. About 722,164 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Clayton Dubiler and Rice Avaya (AVYA) Offer Seen Valued at $16.50/Share – Source – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) CEO Vlad Shmunis on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RingCentral Inc (RNG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RingCentral Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide Report – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RingCentral: Strong Quarter Reinforces Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Company holds 23,095 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Company owns 61,972 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Gru has invested 0.12% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd holds 20,138 shares. 27,218 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management. 651 were reported by Advisory Services Network Limited Com. 3,600 are owned by Prudential. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,096 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Company stated it has 884,581 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Ltd Com invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 663,900 shares. Spark Inv Management Limited Co invested 0.91% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Northern Tru stated it has 330,047 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 7,409 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Granite Receives Two APWA 2019 Public Works Project of the Year Awards – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Granite Construction Incorporated Investors (GVA) – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RBGLY, OMCL, GVA and NTAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.