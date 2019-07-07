As Granite Construction (GVA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Rutabaga Capital Management Trimmed by $556,850 Its Position; Vident Investment Advisory Cut Holding in Bank New York Mellon (BK) by $325,150

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 6,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,595 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 64,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 3.49M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 10/04/2018 – 90MG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – 37XI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – 34RL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – AS21: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns P-1 to LIPA’s Electric System Revenue Notes Series 2015 GR-4, GR-5 and GR-6; and affirms P-1 on Series 2015 GR-2; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Capital for Minority Interest in Amherst Holdings; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Net Asset Value(s); 13/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Continues to Take Long-Term View (Video); 26/03/2018 – 03PS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/03/2018 – 38LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 280,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10M, down from 293,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.05. About 315,673 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 221,387 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability Co reported 4,273 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Company holds 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 39,188 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 170,898 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.06% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Moreover, Estabrook Mgmt has 0% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 75,926 shares. Caprock Grp Inc, Idaho-based fund reported 10,156 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 44,382 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs, a Maryland-based fund reported 749,328 shares. Sabal Comm reported 326,258 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Co stated it has 300 shares. Bragg Fincl invested in 110,466 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 6,308 shares in its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.45% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 21,260 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi owns 6.82M shares.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 17,320 shares to 21,860 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 52,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 6.80% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BK’s profit will be $919.21 million for 11.60 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Array Bio, Bank of America, Oracle, Pinterest, RingCentral, Snap, SunPower, Twilio, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BNY Mellon’s Pershing Expands Offerings in the Latin American Market – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Companies Cashing in on the “Stranger Things” Craze – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Granite Construction (GVA) Secures $50M Contract from Nevada Dept. of Transportation for US 50 Silver Springs Project – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Granite Awarded $32 Million Bridge Replacement Contract in California – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Shares Have Dropped 26%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Banks, Google Hardware And IPOs – Seeking Alpha” published on October 06, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Layne Christensen (LAYN) Completes Merger with Granite Construction (GVA) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 14, 2018.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 552,446 shares to 665,942 shares, valued at $12.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 50,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WAIR).

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.97 million for 18.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -212.28% EPS growth.