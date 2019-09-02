As Granite Construction (GVA) Share Price Declined, Wynnefield Capital Has Trimmed by $5.81 Million Its Holding; Bislett Management Has Cut Its Pepsico (PEP) Position as Stock Price Rose

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 210,654 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, down from 345,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 464,029 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.79 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90 million and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $305,409 activity. Jigisha Desai had bought 1,556 shares worth $43,179. Shares for $151,050 were bought by KELSEY DAVID H.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 4.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.42 per share. GVA’s profit will be $62.09 million for 5.27 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.83 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.77% EPS growth.