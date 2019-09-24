As Granite Construction (GVA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $2.50 Million; Enersys (ENS) Valuation Declined While Kepos Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 24,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The hedge fund held 41,876 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 million, down from 66,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.81. About 268,083 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 41.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 52,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47M, down from 124,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 250,850 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $588.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) by 120,705 shares to 520,723 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 20,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 10,250 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 4,062 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 6,100 were reported by Bailard. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0% or 46,210 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 830 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 86,900 shares. Community Trust And Invest has 209,553 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 523,655 shares. Tompkins Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 1,700 shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 10,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 18,805 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 292 shares.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 4.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.42 per share. GVA’s profit will be $63.25 million for 6.08 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.77% EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $417,043 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $28,330 was bought by Jigisha Desai. Shares for $99,890 were bought by Larkin Kyle T. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $151,050 was bought by KELSEY DAVID H. $11,744 worth of stock was bought by Galloway Patricia D on Monday, September 9.

Analysts await EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ENS’s profit will be $51.41M for 14.01 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by EnerSys for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.92% negative EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 22,089 shares to 65,092 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hercules Holding Ii Llc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,193 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Etf/Usa (XLP).