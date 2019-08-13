As Granite Construction (GVA) Share Price Declined, Rutabaga Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $556,850; Overlook Holdings LTD Has Boosted Its Holding in Bidu Us (BIDU) as Stock Declined

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 280,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10M, down from 293,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $27.88. About 574,267 shares traded or 24.90% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44 million, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.08. About 3.06 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Granite Construction Incorporated Investors (GVA) – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating Granite Construction and Uber on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Granite Construction Incorporated – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholder Alert: Granite Construction â€“ Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Securities Claims on Behalf of Granite Construction Incorporated Shareholders â€“ GVA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Granite Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $179,380 activity. The insider KELSEY DAVID H bought 5,000 shares worth $151,050.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Retail Bank Of Omaha invested 0.23% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Metropolitan Life Insur, a New York-based fund reported 16,639 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 19,931 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Group Inc Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 41,182 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tompkins Fincl has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 1,150 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 6,996 shares. Fagan Associate holds 0.09% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 4,825 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 33,090 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Moreover, Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has 0.58% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 33 shares or 0% of the stock. Skyline Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.54% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has invested 0.1% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). First Trust Advsrs LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) by 26,450 shares to 393,593 shares, valued at $11.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) by 235,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in The Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS).

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $28.88M for 11.06 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Chinaâ€™s Tightening Grip on Video Is Bad News for Baidu, iQiyi – Barron’s” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Economy, Politics Will Always Preclude High Valuations in iQiyi Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Did Snapchat’s Android Reboot Revive Snap in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Baidu, Netflix and Bank of America – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu and Snap Inc. Renew Sales Partnership to Reach Outbound Chinese Advertisers – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.