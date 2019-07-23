As Granite Construction (GVA) Share Price Declined, Holder John G Ullman & Associates Has Upped Stake; British Columbia Investment Management Has Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $6.56 Million as Share Value Rose

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Granite Construction (GVA) by 26.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 110,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 518,725 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38 million, up from 408,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.56. About 480,802 shares traded or 30.24% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 27.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 115,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,354 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.13M, down from 415,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.12. About 11.84 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Never Named Huawei as Second Handset Maker Withholding Payments; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B; 06/03/2018 – ISS CONTINUES RECOMMEND FOUR BROADCOM NOMINEES TO QCOM BOARD; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ALSO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 6, 2018; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Tan and his Qualcomm dream; 30/05/2018 – China vows to protect its interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 15/03/2018 – Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beíjing

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 23,419 shares to 397,110 shares, valued at $32.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,922 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74 million for 29.89 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18,769 shares to 588,685 shares, valued at $138.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 11,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).