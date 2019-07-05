As Granite Construction (GVA) Market Value Declined, Tradition Capital Management Has Increased by $433,655 Its Stake; Robecosam Ag Has Lowered Position in Cal Maine Foods (CALM) by $1.95 Million as Share Price Declined

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 66.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 10,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,180 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 15,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.14. About 251,591 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc (CALM) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 44,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,146 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, down from 197,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Cal Maine Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 193,084 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 8.82% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC CALM.O – EGGS INVOLVED IN RECALL HAVE POTENTIAL TO BE CONTAMINATED WITH SALMONELLA BRAENDERUP; 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference; 30/03/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS, NAMES SHERMAN MILLER PRESIDENT & COO; 30/03/2018 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Names Sherman Miller President And Chief Operating Officer; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS Boosted 72c by Tax Benefit; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – CO WAS NOTIFIED AFTER CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 13, 2018, BY ROSE ACRE FARMS OF SEYMOUR, INDIANA, OF A VOLUNTARY EGG RECALL; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in Cal-Maine

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 60,000 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $43.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold CALM shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 28.88 million shares or 0.84% less from 29.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 11,713 shares. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 111,558 shares. Moreover, M&T Bank & Trust Corp has 0% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 8,299 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership owns 141,311 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Texas Yale invested in 0.05% or 25,600 shares. 9,996 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). D E Shaw And Company Inc reported 188,268 shares. American Research Management accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 47,770 shares. Parametrica Ltd reported 5,210 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 28,197 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 83,320 shares. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Mason Street Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 9,712 shares.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19,199 shares to 51,264 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 32,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,333 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).