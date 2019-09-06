As Granite Construction (GVA) Market Valuation Declined, Wynnefield Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $5.81 Million; As Loews Com (L) Market Valuation Rose, Cibc World Markets Has Decreased Stake

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Loews Corp Com (L) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 27,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 36,276 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 63,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Loews Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 655,211 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 210,654 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, down from 345,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 392,597 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $181.09M for 20.07 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $305,409 activity. KELSEY DAVID H also bought $151,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares. 2,000 shares valued at $55,800 were bought by Roberts James Hildebrand on Tuesday, August 20.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 4.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.42 per share. GVA’s profit will be $63.25M for 5.35 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.83 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.77% EPS growth.

