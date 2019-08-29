As Granite Construction (GVA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Wynnefield Capital Trimmed Holding; General Mls (GIS) Holder Brown Advisory Increased Its Position by $670,701

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 210,654 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, down from 345,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 144,514 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 13,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 89,258 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 76,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.38. About 1.07 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 90,231 shares to 56,719 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 212,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,426 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shoker Investment Counsel owns 1.37% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 35,789 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 126,848 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Co Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.32% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Massachusetts-based Barry Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.56% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 162,000 were accumulated by Bp Public Ltd Co. Spinnaker Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Highlander Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). First Midwest Bancshares Division has invested 0.14% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Northstar Gp Incorporated holds 0.16% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,737 shares. Glovista Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 6,294 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates invested in 142,281 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Endowment Mngmt LP reported 87,700 shares stake. Regions holds 118,632 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 107,598 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Regions Corporation stated it has 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 31,715 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 16,639 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). First Washington Corp reported 62,040 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.03% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 12,500 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc holds 0% or 851 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 8,102 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 269,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc owns 2.09 million shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gru Pcl has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Advisory Ltd Com holds 685 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 240,000 shares. Franklin Res invested in 0.02% or 708,761 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $305,409 activity. $28,330 worth of stock was bought by Jigisha Desai on Monday, August 12. Roberts James Hildebrand bought 2,000 shares worth $55,800.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.