As Granite Constr (GVA) Stock Value Declined, Zeke Capital Advisors Upped Holding by $423,464; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Maintains Position in Apple (AAPL)

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 87.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,085 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 11,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.33. About 121,284 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 4,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,874 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.98B, up from 174,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $203.1. About 10.75 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple will unveil the next generation of iOS and macOS on June 4th. via @verge; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 08/03/2018 – Apple said it had found a higher number of serious violations of its labor and environmental policies for suppliers; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 31/03/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 311,210 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 10,000 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.01% stake. Proshare Advsr Limited Com, Maryland-based fund reported 8,639 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 533,140 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Trexquant Investment Lp stated it has 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 8,023 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 14,268 shares. Invesco reported 94,757 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 6,800 shares. The Japan-based Asset Management One Ltd has invested 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,422 shares stake.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3,993 shares to 19,159 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,251 shares, and cut its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provident Trust reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Intrust Fincl Bank Na stated it has 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sageworth Tru Communication owns 902 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 54,842 shares or 2.96% of all its holdings. Avalon Global Asset Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Cutler Ltd Company holds 6,150 shares. Diker Mngmt Ltd has 14,128 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. New England Research & Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Argent Trust holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 147,709 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Creative Planning holds 2.25M shares. Reliant Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dakota Wealth invested in 57,802 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Snow Capital LP invested 3.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).