As Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake by $15.25 Million; Hemenway Trust Company Raised Procter & Gamble (PG) Position by $1.61 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) by 35.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 133,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 242,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.79M, down from 376,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 213,234 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE); 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q Rev $235M; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to Open Tuesday, May 15 for 2018 Season; 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 15,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 150,939 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.71 million, up from 135,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $121.4. About 4.50 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,408 shares to 33,109 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 7,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,075 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Lc owns 26,400 shares. 67,252 were reported by Amica Mutual Ins. Iberiabank invested in 143,895 shares or 1.74% of the stock. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 22,394 shares. Columbus Circle Investors invested in 1.22% or 459,339 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) holds 600,183 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 2,404 shares. Fort Lp reported 26,332 shares. 28,045 were reported by Mcf Advsrs Llc. Canandaigua Commercial Bank And Tru stated it has 105,307 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Dillon Associates invested in 0.81% or 24,119 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Park Circle Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Prio Wealth LP owns 153,262 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And, Missouri-based fund reported 88,026 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Delta adds Procter & Gamble CEO to its board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Procter & Gamble Stock Has Gone Parabolic – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble +4% after earnings smasher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 212,745 shares to 633,790 shares, valued at $25.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 23,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

More notable recent Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Education & Training Services – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Grand Canyon Education Is Still A Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2017. More interesting news about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Mohawk’s Portfolio Expansion Strategy Combat Cost Woes? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Undervalued Stocks Growing Their Book Values – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.