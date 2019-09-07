As Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Stock Value Declined, Summit Creek Advisors Has Upped by $4.46 Million Its Holding; Sysco (SYY) Holder Cabot Wealth Management Has Lifted Stake

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 39,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 200,492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.96 million, up from 161,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $111.2. About 668,467 shares traded or 97.52% up from the average. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History; 17/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Grand Canyon South Rim in Level 3 Water Restrictions; NPS Urges Visitors and Residents to Use Water Mindfully; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q NET REV. $275.7M, EST. $274.0M; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION; 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to Open Tuesday, May 15 for 2018 Season

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 58,748 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 53,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 2.62M shares traded or 1.43% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sysco +3% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Llc has 25,371 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Tompkins Financial holds 1,876 shares. City Hldgs has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 1.83 million shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.1% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 107,572 shares. Putnam Fl Inv owns 49,629 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sandhill Prtn Ltd Company has 0.11% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Strategy Asset Managers Lc stated it has 0.55% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Michigan-based Blue Chip Prtn has invested 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Glenmede Trust Na owns 120,834 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The New York-based Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.22% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 27,617 shares. Hartford has 52,933 shares. Nuance Invests owns 112,121 shares. Hyman Charles D owns 17,806 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,401 shares to 68,872 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,713 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset owns 57,591 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Twin Tree Management LP owns 7,999 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Amalgamated State Bank invested in 0.03% or 10,767 shares. 3,854 were reported by Hrt Fin Llc. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 27,301 shares stake. Prelude Cap Management Lc owns 2,318 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 8,802 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Pnc Fin Services Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Tompkins has invested 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 30 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 71,993 shares.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,382 shares to 188,580 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 31,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,442 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO).