As Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Stock Price Declined, Holder Capital Research Global Investors Has Trimmed by $52.46 Million Its Position; Bares Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Tyler Technologies (TYL) as Share Value Rose

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 139,640 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54M, up from 129,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $254.24. About 154,185 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) by 43.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 460,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 591,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.68 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $127.43. About 83,631 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Tributary Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 9,900 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 73,074 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Rbf reported 0.2% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). 65 were accumulated by Advisory Networks Ltd. Massachusetts Ma owns 0.01% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 254,815 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 49,503 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Swiss State Bank reported 87,700 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Cwm Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Parametrica Management Ltd has invested 0.61% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Sun Life Financial reported 0.11% stake. Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc owns 6,812 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Co reported 139,908 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 5,347 were accumulated by Prudential.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd Cl A by 1.56M shares to 27.69 million shares, valued at $826.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) by 81.53M shares in the quarter, for a total of 242.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Neuronetics Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 90,831 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $353.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 40,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 551,097 shares, and cut its stake in Box Inc.

