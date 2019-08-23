As Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Shares Declined, Summit Creek Advisors Raised Holding; Personal Capital Advisors Has Cut Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 65,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 445,606 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.10M, down from 511,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.32. About 1.80 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 39,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 200,492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.96M, up from 161,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.28. About 208,015 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to Open Tuesday, May 15 for 2018 Season; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE); 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q Rev $235M; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q NET REV. $275.7M, EST. $274.0M; 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101

