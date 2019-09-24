As Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Market Valuation Declined, Voya Investment Management Lowered Position; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Cut Stake in Westlake Chem (WLK) by $500,181 as Market Value Declined

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 35.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 4,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 8,857 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, down from 13,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.54. About 259,895 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 02/05/2018 – The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Partners Announce a Hike Through Grand Canyon National Park To Raise Funds For; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 7,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 79,853 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55M, down from 87,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.13. About 272,153 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES OUTLOOK FOR WESTLAKE TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS Baa3; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EBITDA $579M; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q Net $287M; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium Decking at 2018 JLC Live; 17/05/2018 – Westlake Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6.5 Years; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE SAYS VINYLS REQUIRES CHLOR-ALKALI, VCM, PVC, ETHYLENE; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 23/05/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Conference Jun 12

Analysts await Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 7.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.06 per share. LOPE’s profit will be $55.11M for 24.68 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $46.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 55,838 shares to 168,157 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc by 247,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Grand Canyon Education Climbed 24.5% in February – The Motley Fool” published on March 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Grand Canyon Education Teases a Major Announcement Along With Solid Earnings – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold LOPE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 41.96 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0.01% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) or 407,596 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Incorporated reported 2,857 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 53,109 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 42,053 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability holds 5,833 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 300 shares. Psagot House Limited owns 10,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 311,957 were reported by State Bank Of New York Mellon. Lyon Street Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 14,500 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). 3,022 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Credit Agricole S A invested 0.06% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). 69,997 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Oppenheimer Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 67,911 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 54,826 shares.

More notable recent Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) At US$60.60? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Royal® Building Products Partners with Alexandria Moulding for Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and Trim & Mouldings Distribution – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Westlake Chemical Dropped on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 54.04% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.35 per share. WLK’s profit will be $138.53 million for 15.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold WLK shares while 81 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 10.32% more from 34.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd invested in 0.01% or 10,858 shares. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 10,884 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability reported 385,038 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 110,364 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Stifel Fin holds 73,477 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 3,458 shares. James Investment Research reported 11,792 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 17,078 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 18,091 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 105,845 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Co owns 45 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 13,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 71,000 were reported by Andra Ap. Barclays Public Ltd Liability invested in 61,853 shares or 0% of the stock.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 31,492 shares to 41,351 shares, valued at $937,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 25,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).