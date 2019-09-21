As Grand Canyon Ed Com (LOPE) Share Value Declined, Reinhart Partners Has Lifted by $1.01 Million Its Stake; As Rbc Bearings (ROLL) Stock Value Rose, Papp L Roy & Associates Has Boosted Its Stake by $802,444

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (ROLL) by 66.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 4,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.64% . The institutional investor held 12,066 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, up from 7,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Rbc Bearings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $166.82. About 156,550 shares traded or 59.25% up from the average. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc Com (LOPE) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 8,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 47,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.60 million, up from 39,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $111.3. About 450,525 shares traded or 21.03% up from the average. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M; 17/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Grand Canyon South Rim in Level 3 Water Restrictions; NPS Urges Visitors and Residents to Use Water Mindfully; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY; 01/05/2018 – New Nonstop Service to Flagstaff/Grand Canyon, Arizona (FLG), Announced; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon; 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE); 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP) by 7,968 shares to 38,655 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 38,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 780,586 shares, and cut its stake in Astronics Corp Com (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold LOPE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 41.96 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 130,589 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 88,699 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Pettee Invsts Incorporated has invested 0.33% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). The Missouri-based Stifel Finance Corp has invested 0.05% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Old National Natl Bank In has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Moreover, Country Club Company Na has 0.05% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Us Bancshares De reported 0.01% stake. 2,000 are held by Oakbrook Invs Limited Com. 119 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp. Stephens Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 322,857 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt LP has 206,760 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Clark Capital Group Inc invested in 0.08% or 33,091 shares. M&T National Bank Corp has invested 0.01% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Victory invested in 857,677 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold ROLL shares while 54 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 24.06 million shares or 3.06% more from 23.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Company reported 317,949 shares. Automobile Association invested 0.03% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Llc holds 1.94% or 93,197 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stifel Fin Corporation has 0.04% invested in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability has 53,118 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 98,082 are held by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Cordasco Financial Net has invested 0.01% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il stated it has 0.02% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Credit Suisse Ag owns 22,225 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 9,640 shares. Assetmark has 386 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) or 1,261 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc has 18,513 shares. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.7% invested in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).