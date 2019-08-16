As Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Valuation Declined, Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Lifted Stake by $3.17 Million; Shareholder Rafferty Asset Management Has Boosted Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 21,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 151,557 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99 million, up from 130,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $25.23. About 2.14M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) by 322.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 1.58M shares as the company's stock declined 28.82% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 490,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.325. About 1.34 million shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 50.30% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) by 97,570 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $19.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) by 16,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,150 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 20,732 shares to 29,892 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 5,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,785 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Patten Inc Tn invested in 184,011 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Kentucky Retirement System, Kentucky-based fund reported 32,638 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Marco Management Ltd invested in 0.05% or 10,999 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2.70M shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 13,499 shares. Appleton Partners Ma has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 53,316 are held by Farr Miller And Washington Llc Dc. Guyasuta Inv Advsr holds 0.35% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 118,517 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc, California-based fund reported 328 shares. 316 were accumulated by Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.02% or 8,500 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking accumulated 0.06% or 587,361 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 347,612 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

