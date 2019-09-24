As Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Stock Value Declined, Gmt Capital Boosted Its Holding by $2.53 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Holder Apriem Advisors Has Cut Position

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors sold 242 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04 million, down from 5,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Vollero to Step Down; Amazon’s Tim Stone to Replace Him; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago:; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon on Monday; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately be interested in its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Shows Signs of Edging Out Instacart at Whole Foods; 30/05/2018 – This group of protestors is calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 08/03/2018 – The Stand: Help on the way | Amazon vs. equal pay | Crowd-sourced strikes

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 2.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% . The hedge fund held 76.13M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.43M, up from 73.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 50.30% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 01/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations Update Highlighted by Record High Corporate and Acordionero Production and Exciting; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Loss/Shr $784.00; 20/04/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Receives Requisite Securityholder Approval and Consents and Expects to Close Previously Announced Debt Finan; 03/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Announces Details for Its First Quarter 2018 Webcast; 06/03/2018 BMW Reveals a Gran Coupe Concept That’s More Sport Than Sedan; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 07/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 20/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Provides Feb 2018 Production Update and Announces Details for Its 2017 4Q and Yr End Results Webcast; 10/05/2018 – GRUPO SAN JOSE GSJ.MC – SAN JOSE CONSTRUCTORA WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD MOGAN MALL IN GRAN CANARIA; 10/05/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME $0.46 PER SHARE

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33 million and $319.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 10,663 shares to 153,279 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 6,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 751,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.03 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset invested in 142 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2.3% stake. Harbour Inv Mngmt Ltd Co owns 2,451 shares for 3.28% of their portfolio. Renaissance Investment Grp Inc Ltd Company stated it has 314 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Murphy Management Inc stated it has 2.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Inspirion Wealth Lc has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 353 shares. Atria Limited holds 9,873 shares. First Washington reported 3,066 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc reported 11,058 shares stake. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP has 1.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,617 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Cap Mngmt Company has 4.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 15,214 shares. Focused Wealth has 0.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,077 shares. 687 were reported by Pioneer Tru Commercial Bank N A Or. Sg Americas Ltd Llc reported 157,975 shares.