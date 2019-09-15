As Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Share Value Declined, Ingalls & Snyder Lowered Position by $462,695; Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Holder Real Estate Management Services Increased Position by $575,400

Real Estate Management Services Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38 million, up from 683,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 1.22 million shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 462,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% . The institutional investor held 7.73M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.29 million, down from 8.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.43. About 1.31M shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 50.30% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 07/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 20/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Provides Feb 2018 Production Update and Announces Details for Its 2017 4Q and Yr End Results Webcast; 22/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Adapts Previously Proposed Debt Financing in Response to Investor Feedback With Focus on Refinancing Its Senior S; 08/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 09/03/2018 – QUARTIERS PROPERTIES AB (PUBL) QUARTpref.ST – JOINT VENTURE GETS FIRST COMMISSION TO SELL AND MARKET GRAN VISTA PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy 1Q EPS 5c; 27/03/2018 – BallenIsles Charities Foundation sets another fundraising record — awarding more than Half-a-Million Dollars in Financial Gran; 10/05/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME $0.46 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 20,205 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon invested in 1.70M shares. Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0.02% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 528,947 shares. Cornercap Counsel owns 64,155 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 3.38M shares. 7.17M were reported by State Street Corp. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Trust stated it has 514 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). 181,400 were reported by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. D E Shaw & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% stake. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech owns 528,202 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 249,931 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 132,518 shares.

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) CEO Jerry Sweeney on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brandywine Realty Trust Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Tax Characteristics of Its 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Brandywine Realty Trust picks Tysons for tenant amenity program – Washington – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04 million and $148.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 62,900 shares to 11,700 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in City Office Reit Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 334,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,111 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Analysts await Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 72.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GTE’s profit will be $18.93M for 7.15 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Gran Tierra Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 14,904 shares to 24,514 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 27,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE).

More notable recent Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Highlighted by $39 Million of Net Income and Success in New Zone at Acordionero – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces New-Country Entry into Ecuador – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Early Warning Report of Gran Tierra Energy International Holdings Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2018. More interesting news about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gran Tierra Acquires Strategic Assets in Putumayo and Llanos Basins – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Highlighted by Record Production – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.