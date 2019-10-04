As Grainger W W (GWW) Valuation Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Has Increased Stake; San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Decreased Its Position in Honeywell Intl (Put) (HON) by $2.74 Million as Valuation Rose

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 9,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $291.32. About 114,189 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) (HON) by 88.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca analyzed 15,769 shares as the company's stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $349,000, down from 17,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $117.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $163.05. About 1.39M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance" on August 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: "11 Dividend Hikes From September Too Large to Ignore – 24/7 Wall St." published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: "4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool" on September 05, 2019.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $217.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 9,400 shares to 18,495 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 3,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fd (EDV).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.28 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.