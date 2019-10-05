As Grainger W W (GWW) Stock Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Has Upped by $501,160 Its Stake; Aristotle Capital Management Increases Stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 9,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $291.21. About 243,457 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 60,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230.66M, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $84.43. About 314,864 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached

More notable recent Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) CEO Phil Green on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Frost Bank Houston region president on branch growth: â€˜Weâ€™re out to grow our market shareâ€™ – Houston Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “For 10th Year In A Row, JD Power Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction – PRNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cullen-Frost Bankers: A Lower-Cost Producer In The Banking Industry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2018.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $94,324 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CFR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 49.84 million shares or 0.58% less from 50.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Commonwealth Bank Of stated it has 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Crossvault Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 6,280 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Legal General Grp Inc Public Llc reported 81,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 45,546 are owned by Victory Management. 17,877 were reported by Metropolitan Life Co New York. Alps Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Sigma Planning Corp has 9,133 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 958 shares in its portfolio. Motco accumulated 3,397 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 21,961 shares. First Republic Invest Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 2,953 shares. Fmr Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $17.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 9,219 shares to 40,477 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 109,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.11M shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson, Montana-based fund reported 2,998 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Everence Capital Management holds 863 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Com, Michigan-based fund reported 15,180 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granite Prns Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 4,953 shares. Northern accumulated 1.21M shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Llc has 2,362 shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny invested 0.31% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Birch Hill Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Saturna reported 0.64% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 849 shares. 280 were reported by Smithfield. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.05% or 67,257 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 20,943 shares or 0.03% of the stock.