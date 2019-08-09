As Grainger W W (GWW) Stock Price Rose, Zacks Investment Management Lifted Holding by $1.42 Million; Kdi Capital Partners Holding in Pool (POOL) Has Raised by $563,996

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 3,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The hedge fund held 40,271 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, up from 36,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $198.15. About 48,623 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 28.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 4,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 21,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 16,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $268.71. About 108,681 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 75,814 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1,442 shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 961,653 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 10,432 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested in 0% or 2,452 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 90,617 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 6,786 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership stated it has 21,432 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). 3,884 are held by Hightower Advsr Lc. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 115,171 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management accumulated 187,388 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 17,147 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $93,598 activity.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 10,752 shares to 80,648 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,026 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,091 shares to 770,619 shares, valued at $78.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 641,764 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,127 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. 20,358 are held by Foyston Gordon Payne. Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 249 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Westpac Banking Corporation holds 5,259 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nbt National Bank N A New York has invested 0.37% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Hudock Group Inc Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory Lp has 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 75 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services invested 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). State Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 623,245 were accumulated by Franklin Res Inc. Trexquant Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Asset Management One holds 0.04% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 26,090 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 367,715 shares.