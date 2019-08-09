As Grainger W W (GWW) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; Brown (BF.B) Holder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Increased Holding

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 124.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 2.71 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.88 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.74 million, up from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 802,945 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman: Skeans Increases Board to 14 Directors; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sees FY18 Split-Adjusted EPS of $1.43 to $1.48; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Tracy Skeans to Board; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Mark McCallu to Become Exec VP, Chief Brands Officer; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.43 TO $1.48; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 33,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 128,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.57M, down from 161,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $276.68. About 347,979 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 64,435 shares to 403,549 shares, valued at $76.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 579,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “W.W. Grainger declares $1.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.W. Grainger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 9,666 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gsa Llp reported 0.11% stake. Keystone Financial Planning, Ohio-based fund reported 1,133 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 0.02% or 889 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 4,242 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 72,245 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 3,482 shares. Papp L Roy & holds 0.22% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 4,065 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Atria Lc reported 2,171 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 0.02% or 1,018 shares. Pnc Grp Inc reported 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co reported 3,215 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 89,842 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 11,662 shares.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 earnings per share, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $250.01 million for 15.41 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Brown-Forman Names Long-Time Company Veteran Cunningham to Senior Vice President, Shareholder Relations Officer – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) ROE Of 51% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on April 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (IWF) by 4,300 shares to 8,065 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 943,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.09M shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).