As Grainger W W (GWW) Stock Price Declined, Three Peaks Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $999,600; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Rose, Capital Investment Counsel Decreased Stake

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.93. About 8.83 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 34.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 3,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 9,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $300.13. About 874,861 shares traded or 74.49% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,862 shares to 19,589 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,734 shares, and cut its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 150 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 33,984 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.59% or 2.23M shares in its portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank & has 12 shares. 11,202 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 755 were reported by Glenview Fincl Bank Tru Dept. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 4,539 shares. The California-based Granite Invest Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus reported 638 shares stake. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 45,040 shares. Finance Counselors Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 10,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 4,924 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners stated it has 2,808 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price Michael F holds 11,000 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc reported 291,062 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D has 2.51% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 16,401 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bar Harbor Services invested 0.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Frontier Inv Management holds 2.9% or 576,810 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel Inc invested in 2.36% or 158,138 shares. Lucas Capital Mngmt holds 29,321 shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us owns 3,084 shares. The Illinois-based Zacks Inv Mgmt has invested 1.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Optimum Inv Advsr reported 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 52.20M shares. Btc Mgmt reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Country Club Trust Na holds 1.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 164,296 shares. Affinity Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 2.34% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.11 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.