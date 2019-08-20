As Grainger W W (GWW) Shares Rose, Cookson Peirce & Co Raised by $430,200 Its Holding; As Aes (AES) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Usa Financial Portformulas Has Lowered Position by $2.18 Million

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 1,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 79,129 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.81 million, up from 77,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $275.6. About 164,602 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 60.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 121,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 79,872 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 200,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 1.48M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 08/05/2018 – AES FLUENCE TARGETING 2.5 GW OF ENERGY STORAGE PROJECTS; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp: Committed to Achieving Investment-Grade Credit Metrics by 2019; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 08/05/2018 – AES ALTO MAIPO INVESTMENT EXPOSURE INCREASED BY $270M; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 32,041 shares to 606,999 shares, valued at $40.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 6,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,666 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Charles Schwab Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 200,860 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs has 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 440 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.11% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Aqr Capital Management Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 240,085 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 7,886 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 20,999 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cookson Peirce And invested 2.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Victory Capital Mngmt reported 10,965 shares. 4,496 were reported by Stewart Patten Com Ltd Liability Corporation. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). First Manhattan reported 1,544 shares. Wellington Group Llp invested in 56,079 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 10,366 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 11,202 shares.

