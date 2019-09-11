As Grainger W W (GWW) Share Value Rose, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Decreased Position by $1.15 Million; Advisor Partners Decreased Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position by $330,750 as Shares Rose

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 7,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 9,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 16,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 1.56 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 3,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 21,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, down from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $294.28. About 60,678 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.50 earnings per share, up 7.40% or $0.31 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $231.15 million for 16.35 P/E if the $4.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (NYSE:SBS) by 136,697 shares to 402,167 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 376,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,234 shares to 9,857 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $131.61M for 74.12 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.