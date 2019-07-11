As Grainger W W (GWW) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Increased Holding in Citi Trends (CTRN) by $1.52 Million as Share Value Declined

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 1,181 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 39.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,127 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, down from 40,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $259.82. About 64,009 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.65 EPS, up 6.41% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.37 per share. GWW’s profit will be $249.93M for 13.97 P/E if the $4.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6 Percent And Authorizes Repurchase Of Additional 5 Million Shares – PRNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “W.W. Grainger Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on W.W. Grainger’s Q4 mixed results – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lanny’s April Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,817 were accumulated by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 31,439 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 101,342 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Lc has 0.03% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 6,066 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 8,587 shares. 168,134 were reported by Morgan Stanley. North Star Invest Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,729 shares. Cadinha And Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles And Equity Inc reported 28,140 shares. Macroview Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 8 shares. Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Company holds 1,678 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 9,118 shares. Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability has 7,338 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Adage Group Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 56,035 shares.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 2,225 shares to 4,175 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 373,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Glob (Uk) holds 0.01% or 56,020 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp has 301,381 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Llc owns 26,502 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 2,506 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc reported 1,298 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Citadel Advisors Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 55,678 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.02% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Prudential has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 50,065 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 70 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 38 shares. Ajo L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 117,672 shares.

More notable recent Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Citi Trends (CTRN) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on May 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tariffs escalation rocks apparel sector – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi Trends, Inc.’s (CTRN) CEO Bruce Smith on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi Trends’ (CTRN) CEO Bruce Smith on Q3 2017 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Citi Trends’ Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.