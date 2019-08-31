As Grainger W W (GWW) Share Price Rose, Investment House Decreased Holding; Raymond James Financial (RJF) Shareholder Earnest Partners Has Lowered Holding

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 14,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.58 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $78.51. About 518,025 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 2,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 19,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, down from 21,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $273.65. About 217,695 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $240.56M for 15.24 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 4,340 shares to 87,700 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inv (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 27,566 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $100.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essex Property (NYSE:ESS) by 9,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental (NYSE:ICE).