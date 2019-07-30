As Grainger W W (GWW) Market Value Declined, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Decreased Holding by $1.73 Million; As Kroger (KR) Stock Price Declined, Monarch Capital Management Boosted Stake by $754,560

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 3.84 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s E-Commerce Deal Seen as Warning Shot in Grocery Battle; 27/03/2018 – Kroger Names New Director of Investor Relations; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 19/04/2018 – Ralphs Grocery Company Commits to Creating Safer Communities by Joining Effort to Combat Opioid Abuse; 27/03/2018 – KROGER CO – REBEKAH MANIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 08/03/2018 – KROGER 4Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 23/03/2018 – Nareit: Sources: Kroger, Target in ongoing merger talks –

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,127 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, down from 40,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $295.79. About 185,887 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Invest Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 16,818 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Maverick Cap Ltd invested in 0.18% or 546,890 shares. Hightower Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 337,248 shares. 926,599 were accumulated by Kbc Group Nv. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.06% or 30,267 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark owns 6,106 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.8% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Pinnacle Fincl Prns holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 28,512 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 21,117 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp holds 0% or 32 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0.05% or 6.55M shares. Co Of Vermont has 514 shares. 86,273 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. 344,277 were reported by Westpac Bk Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 500 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Element Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,988 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 40,223 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Group Inc holds 0.02% or 17,987 shares in its portfolio. Capstone has 9,211 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling stated it has 604 shares. 177,915 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company reported 114,700 shares. Moreover, Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,817 shares. Mufg Americas reported 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated reported 2,951 shares. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Limited Co has 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 723 shares. 83,370 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.03 million for 16.47 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 14,362 shares to 86,679 shares, valued at $13.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).